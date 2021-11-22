Previous
Next
Cold but Wonderful Sunrise by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2757

Cold but Wonderful Sunrise

22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
755% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture close to freezing point!
November 22nd, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
So beautiful!
November 22nd, 2021  
carol white ace
A beautiful sunrise and reflections.Fav😊
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise