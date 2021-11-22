Sign up
Photo 2757
Cold but Wonderful Sunrise
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture close to freezing point!
November 22nd, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
So beautiful!
November 22nd, 2021
carol white
ace
A beautiful sunrise and reflections.Fav😊
November 22nd, 2021
