Photo 2759
Robin at dawn
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
6
6
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
3807
photos
440
followers
39
following
755% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
A stunning capture of my favourite bird, instant FAV
November 24th, 2021
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@ladymagpie
thank you Heather
November 24th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...
November 24th, 2021
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@seattlite
thanks Gloria
November 24th, 2021
grace55
Seasonal and beautiful. Fav.
November 24th, 2021
Dianne
Perfect lighting and composition. Fav
November 24th, 2021
