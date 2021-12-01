Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2765
It's cold outside
taken a couple of days ago before it melted
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3813
photos
438
followers
39
following
757% complete
View this month »
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
So pretty
December 1st, 2021
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture.Fav😊
December 1st, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful closeup details and nice light on the bird.
December 1st, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close