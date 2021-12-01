Previous
Next
It's cold outside by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2765

It's cold outside

taken a couple of days ago before it melted
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
So pretty
December 1st, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture.Fav😊
December 1st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful closeup details and nice light on the bird.
December 1st, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise