Photo 2810
Just look at those ears!
Sam is 3 months old in this photo
17th March 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Mags
That is the most precious image I've seen today. =)
March 18th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
@marlboromaam
aaah, thank you
March 18th, 2022
