King of his Castle by shepherdmanswife
King of his Castle

The Oystercatcher. Have seen so many of these up here in the Scottish Highlands. Such a treat as don't see them at home in the Midlands, UK
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Shepherdman's Wife

I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Taffy ace
I like the composition showing the context as well as the oystercatcher.
May 2nd, 2022  
