Photo 2823
King of his Castle
The Oystercatcher. Have seen so many of these up here in the Scottish Highlands. Such a treat as don't see them at home in the Midlands, UK
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Taffy
ace
I like the composition showing the context as well as the oystercatcher.
May 2nd, 2022
