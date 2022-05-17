Previous
Just can't resist by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2837

Just can't resist

a Highland Coo. Just look at that face. It was a look of ecstasy as he rubbed his chest against a log!
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Photo Details

