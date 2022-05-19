Sign up
Photo 2839
Help
Help

Can anyone identify this? It is a small bulb that is now flowering. It opens in the sun and closes when dark. The leaves are like chive leaves, slim, upright and pointed.
Love this macro shot of the flower.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
2
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3889
photos
415
followers
45
following
777% complete
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
855
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th May 2022 1:41pm
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
May 19th, 2022
