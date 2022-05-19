Previous
Help
Help

Can anyone identify this? It is a small bulb that is now flowering. It opens in the sun and closes when dark. The leaves are like chive leaves, slim, upright and pointed.
Love this macro shot of the flower.
Shepherdman's Wife

so lovely
