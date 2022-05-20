Previous
Horn Envy? by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2840

Horn Envy?

Reminds me of Princess Leia in Star Wars!
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my! What a spectacular shot. Looks ready to ram something.
May 20th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@marlboromaam great face protection isn't it?
May 20th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, Princess Leia, the late great Carrie Fisher! Yes, indeedy
May 20th, 2022  
Brigette ace
What a beauty
May 20th, 2022  
