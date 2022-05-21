Previous
King of his Castle by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2841

King of his Castle

I like these weird bugs. Don't know if they are harmful or not!
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Mark Prince ace
It's a Red Headed Cardinal beetle and they and their larvae are carnivores, eating other insects and grubs, so harmless to us.
May 21st, 2022  
