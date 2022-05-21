Sign up
Photo 2841
King of his Castle
I like these weird bugs. Don't know if they are harmful or not!
21st May 2022
21st May 22
1
1
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3891
photos
414
followers
39
following
778% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st May 2022 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark Prince
ace
It's a Red Headed Cardinal beetle and they and their larvae are carnivores, eating other insects and grubs, so harmless to us.
May 21st, 2022
