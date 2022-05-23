Previous
Kelpies by the Canal by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2843

Kelpies by the Canal

in Falkirk. What a fabulous site they were at 30 metres high!
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Joan Robillard
Wonderful photo with the sky reflected so beautifully
May 23rd, 2022  
Mike
Great light
May 23rd, 2022  
