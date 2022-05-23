Sign up
Photo 2843
Kelpies by the Canal
in Falkirk. What a fabulous site they were at 30 metres high!
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful photo with the sky reflected so beautifully
May 23rd, 2022
Mike
ace
Great light
May 23rd, 2022
