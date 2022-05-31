Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2851
What a cutie
I have no idea what type of parrot this is but I thought he/she was very pretty
31st May 2022
31st May 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3901
photos
414
followers
41
following
781% complete
View this month »
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
31st May 2022 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a stunner!
May 31st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capure
May 31st, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Nice shot.
May 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close