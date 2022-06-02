Sign up
Photo 2853
ladybird on an aphid hunt
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3903
photos
414
followers
41
following
781% complete
View this month »
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic macro!
June 2nd, 2022
leggzy
Amazing detail
June 2nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Fabulous fav
June 2nd, 2022
