Copying Mum.... by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2862

Copying Mum....

Teaching the Cygnet how to feed
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Shutterbug ace
I love the way animals teach the young. Terrific capture.
June 11th, 2022  
Bucktree
Very sweet
June 11th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️💕❤️
June 11th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Delightful!
June 11th, 2022  
