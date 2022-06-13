Previous
Next
Blue Star by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2864

Blue Star

Isotoma axillaris. Best on Black
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
784% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Very pretty, love the DOF
June 13th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@dutchothotmailcom thank you 😊
June 13th, 2022  
Pam ace
Exquisite!! Wonderful on black!
June 13th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@pamalama thank you x
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise