Photo 2873
Juvenile Badgers
What a pleasure to see these nocturnal animals in daylight!
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
4
5
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3923
photos
413
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Rosie Kind
ace
They're beautiful
June 22nd, 2022
Wylie
ace
That’s special. Great shot.
June 22nd, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
Little sweeties! Super shot!
June 22nd, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@rosiekind
@pusspup
@juliedduncan
thank you. It was a privilege to see them and something I’m not likely to see again
June 22nd, 2022
