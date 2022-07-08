Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2889
Fox Cub
another re-edit
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3939
photos
414
followers
45
following
791% complete
View this month »
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful processing. It really works with this image.
July 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
July 8th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shutterbug49
thank you. I thought the painterly look suited it
July 8th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@mittens
Thank you
July 8th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
July 8th, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
A very cute scetchy edit.
July 8th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
So sweet and fun edit.
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close