Previous
Next
Fox Cub by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2889

Fox Cub

another re-edit
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful processing. It really works with this image.
July 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
July 8th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@shutterbug49 thank you. I thought the painterly look suited it
July 8th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@mittens Thank you
July 8th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
July 8th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
A very cute scetchy edit.
July 8th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
So sweet and fun edit.
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise