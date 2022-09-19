Sign up
Photo 2945
Our local Church in Autumn
love how the sun is shining on the leaves of the tree and the floor
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful pov and lighting!
September 19th, 2022
