Photo 2947
Barn Owl
taken at night. The Owl came to a lit branch so no flash was needed.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
3
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Privacy
Public
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture.
September 22nd, 2022
Agnes
ace
The wise owl
September 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a beauty!
September 22nd, 2022
