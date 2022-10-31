Sign up
Photo 2961
Collecting Acorns
to build up bodyweight for winter
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
4011
photos
397
followers
41
following
811% complete
View this month »
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful capture.
October 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a brilliant capture and dof!
October 31st, 2022
