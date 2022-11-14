Sign up
Photo 2975
Nice to meet You....
I was very surprised to see this Pheasant go and say hello to the cow. Either brave or stupid!
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Pigeons Farm
ace
The cow doesn't look very impressed. I definitely think the Pheasant is very brave. I also like the line of flies across the cows face, adds an extra point of interest for me.
November 14th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 14th, 2022
