Nice to meet You.... by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2975

Nice to meet You....

I was very surprised to see this Pheasant go and say hello to the cow. Either brave or stupid!
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Pigeons Farm ace
The cow doesn't look very impressed. I definitely think the Pheasant is very brave. I also like the line of flies across the cows face, adds an extra point of interest for me.
November 14th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 14th, 2022  
