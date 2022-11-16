Previous
Shouldn't you be Hibernating? by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2976

Shouldn't you be Hibernating?

It is a worry this time of year when there are still Hedgehogs around. I guess it's just been too warm for the time of year
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
