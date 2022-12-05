Previous
I was feeling creative….. by shepherdmanswife
I was feeling creative…..

Was such fun to do this sunset in wool. This was at the stage before you start to wet felt it.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Bob Zwolinsky ace
The style reminds me of Edvard Munch's The Scream
December 5th, 2022  
