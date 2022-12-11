Previous
The Storm rolled in...... by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2990

The Storm rolled in......

at Lands End, Cornwall, today. Rain and sleet!
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Photo Details

Tim L ace
An impressive sight. The inclusion of the buildings gives scale and shows the enormity of the approaching storm;
December 11th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful dramatic sky
December 11th, 2022  
