Photo 2990
The Storm rolled in......
at Lands End, Cornwall, today. Rain and sleet!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
2
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
4040
photos
397
followers
43
following
819% complete
View this month »
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th December 2022 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tim L
ace
An impressive sight. The inclusion of the buildings gives scale and shows the enormity of the approaching storm;
December 11th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful dramatic sky
December 11th, 2022
