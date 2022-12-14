Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2992
Female Stonechat
photographed at Godrevy Point, Cornwall a couple of days ago.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
3
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
4042
photos
398
followers
43
following
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely capture and composition.
December 14th, 2022
Pam
ace
I love the clarity, and tones. Adorable bird.
December 14th, 2022
Marloes
ace
Instant Fav! What a wonderful dof and timing.
December 14th, 2022
