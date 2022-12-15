Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2993
Our Furkids having fun
Ellie on the left is 3 years old and Sam is 1 year old. They are both Golden Retrievers but are different colours. They had such fun on Carbis Bay Beach in Cornwall a few days ago.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture showing how much fun they have playing together.
December 15th, 2022
Sue Hecker
What a fun photo! Great timing, and perfect settings to stop the action.
December 15th, 2022
Bill
ace
A lovely picture, they are enjoying the water.
December 15th, 2022
