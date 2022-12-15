Previous
Our Furkids having fun by shepherdmanswife
Our Furkids having fun

Ellie on the left is 3 years old and Sam is 1 year old. They are both Golden Retrievers but are different colours. They had such fun on Carbis Bay Beach in Cornwall a few days ago.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
820% complete

Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture showing how much fun they have playing together.
December 15th, 2022  
Sue Hecker
What a fun photo! Great timing, and perfect settings to stop the action.
December 15th, 2022  
Bill ace
A lovely picture, they are enjoying the water.
December 15th, 2022  
