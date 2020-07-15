Sign up
Photo 746
highland cow
I guess I got a bit too close!
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
3
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
3223
photos
449
followers
35
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
other things
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Mark Prince
ace
I think you were being a bit nosey !
July 15th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
I can see right up your nose!
July 15th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
So funny!
July 15th, 2020
