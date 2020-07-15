Previous
highland cow by shepherdmanswife
highland cow

I guess I got a bit too close!
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

Mark Prince ace
I think you were being a bit nosey !
July 15th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
I can see right up your nose!
July 15th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
So funny!
July 15th, 2020  
