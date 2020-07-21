Previous
Swallows by shepherdmanswife
Swallows

21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
Chantelle Sheard
Brilliant.. Ive been trying but failed. I've figured out tho the best time to get the pic is when they're at the top of flight. They're beautiful and they dance around you 😀 fav
July 21st, 2020  
Jerome ace
excellent
July 21st, 2020  
