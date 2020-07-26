Previous
Next
Lookout stick by shepherdmanswife
Photo 754

Lookout stick

This Dragonfly kept flying off when I got close but then would keep coming back to this cane.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helene ace
wow! those details are pretty amazing. fav
July 26th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
great detail
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise