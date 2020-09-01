Sign up
Photo 768
Derbyshire Heather
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details
Richard Brown
ace
Very nice. Was thinking of taking a trip up there myself.
September 1st, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
A special time when we can see the heather on the high hills as well as the green in the valleys!
September 1st, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
clouds, heather, rolling hills ... rather special
September 1st, 2020
Monique
ace
Ahh, very beautiful
September 1st, 2020
