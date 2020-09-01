Previous
Derbyshire Heather by shepherdmanswife
Photo 768

Derbyshire Heather

1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Richard Brown ace
Very nice. Was thinking of taking a trip up there myself.
September 1st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
A special time when we can see the heather on the high hills as well as the green in the valleys!
September 1st, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
clouds, heather, rolling hills ... rather special
September 1st, 2020  
Monique ace
Ahh, very beautiful
September 1st, 2020  
