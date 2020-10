Storm Alex at Polzeath

It was very windy and wet during this storm but decided to have a go at long exposure of the sea going out and coming in. All of a sudden an extra big wave came towards me, went up my waterproof trousers and over the top of my knee high wellies. I was soaked but just about managed to hang onto my tripod and camera as the wave tried to suck me back into the sea! The things we do for our photography!!!