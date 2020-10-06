Previous
Next
Taking a break by the sea by shepherdmanswife
Photo 777

Taking a break by the sea

another from St Ives
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
It's like something out of a story book for me! Gorgeous shot!
October 6th, 2020  
Kaylynn
I was thinking it looked like a post card...most people under a certain age probably don't even know what a postcard is. Beautiful shot
October 6th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise