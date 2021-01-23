Sign up
Photo 807
Ellie in the snow
We had a wonderful dog walk this morning in the snow. People were turning up on the hill with their kids and sledges. Snow is such a rare event here that we all make the most of it, even under lockdown!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
