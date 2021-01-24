Previous
Next
Just a fun shot in the snow by shepherdmanswife
Photo 808

Just a fun shot in the snow

quite accidental, but I really like it in an abstract sort of way! Took lots of photos when it was heavily snowing and my lens focused on the snowflakes instead of the subject on lots of my pics!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise