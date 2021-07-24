Previous
Next
Cooling off by shepherdmanswife
Photo 826

Cooling off

Can you see what it is?
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Great capture and yep, a Polar Bear!
July 24th, 2021  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@craftymeg spot on!
July 24th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Super capture.
July 24th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
It's a Polar bear. Fabulous capture
July 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
How wonderful to see this!
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise