Photo 826
Cooling off
Can you see what it is?
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
other things
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Margaret Brown
ace
Great capture and yep, a Polar Bear!
July 24th, 2021
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@craftymeg
spot on!
July 24th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Super capture.
July 24th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
It's a Polar bear. Fabulous capture
July 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see this!
July 24th, 2021
