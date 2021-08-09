Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 838
Seeing Double
no photoshopping involved! I love this!
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3690
photos
442
followers
53
following
229% complete
View this month »
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Latest from all albums
2654
2655
835
2656
836
2657
837
838
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
other things
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jesika
Brilliant!
August 9th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is fantabulous!
August 9th, 2021
Mariana Visser
excellent photo
August 9th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Brilliant
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close