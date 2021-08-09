Previous
Seeing Double by shepherdmanswife
Photo 838

Seeing Double

no photoshopping involved! I love this!
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
Jesika
Brilliant!
August 9th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is fantabulous!
August 9th, 2021  
Mariana Visser
excellent photo
August 9th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Brilliant
August 9th, 2021  
