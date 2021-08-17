Previous
Next
Surprise View 2 by shepherdmanswife
Photo 839

Surprise View 2

17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda ace
What a beautiful capture. I love the layers of hills and the spectacular view. The heather is a lovely accent.
August 17th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise