Previous
Next
Nature's Peace by sherimiya
22 / 365

Nature's Peace

Orange hazy 7:42 AM sun courtesy of nearby wildfires. One curious effect of all the smoke in the air is the heat doesn't feel as intense as yesterday. No filter on this photo except the lens of my sunglasses.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

sheri

@sherimiya
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise