22 / 365
Nature's Peace
Orange hazy 7:42 AM sun courtesy of nearby wildfires. One curious effect of all the smoke in the air is the heat doesn't feel as intense as yesterday. No filter on this photo except the lens of my sunglasses.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
sheri
@sherimiya
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
7th September 2020 7:42am
Tags
nature
,
sun
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
smoke
,
haze
,
nature's peace
