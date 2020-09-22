Previous
Next
Yummy by sherimiya
37 / 365

Yummy

This morning's comfort meal: pan-fried teriyaki wild salmon and purple rice onigiri (rice ball) with furikake, tamagoyaki (rolled egg omelet), garden tomatoes, and green tea with goji berries.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. Hope to gain some experience and improve my skills...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise