39 / 365
Shadows
The trees on this street come together to form a kind of tunnel with a pleasing dappled shade beneath. I took this shot from a moving car.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
0
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. Hope to gain some experience and improve my skills...
39
photos
5
followers
9
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
0
365
NIKON D60
24th September 2020 2:27pm
street
,
shadows
,
trees
