Shadows by sherimiya
39 / 365

Shadows

The trees on this street come together to form a kind of tunnel with a pleasing dappled shade beneath. I took this shot from a moving car.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. Hope to gain some experience and improve my skills...
10% complete

