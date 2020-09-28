Previous
Autumn by sherimiya
43 / 365

Autumn

Leaves have fallen
Bare branches in the golden light
Summer slips away
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. Hope to gain some experience and improve my skills...
11% complete

