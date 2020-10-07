Previous
In a row by sherimiya
52 / 365

In a row

I saw them in a row at golden hour, and I liked this view of the necks lined up behind one another with just a hint of their curves.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

sheri

@sherimiya
14% complete

