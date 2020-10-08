Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
53 / 365
Picture Of A Picture
I saw the sunlight catch the corner of this painting and liked the abstract effect of the glare. This painting actually depicts a pair of sailboats but at this angle we can focus on the textural aspect, perhaps almost as interesting in its own way.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. Hope to gain some experience and improve my skills...
53
photos
15
followers
23
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
8th October 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
paint
,
picture
,
frame
,
abstract
,
art
,
painting
,
wall
,
acrylic
,
corner
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close