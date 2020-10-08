Previous
Picture Of A Picture by sherimiya
Picture Of A Picture

I saw the sunlight catch the corner of this painting and liked the abstract effect of the glare. This painting actually depicts a pair of sailboats but at this angle we can focus on the textural aspect, perhaps almost as interesting in its own way.
