Hope by sherimiya
126 / 365

Hope

It may be Christmas week with frost on the grass in the early morning, but the Spanish lavender thinks it's still summer. As long as there's sunshine, the buds keep opening to welcome the day. This is my favorite part of my backyard winter garden.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
34% complete

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
December 21st, 2020  
Corinne ace
Great focus !
December 21st, 2020  
