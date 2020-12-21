Previous
Next
Winter Solstice by sherimiya
127 / 365

Winter Solstice

As if they knew today was the shortest day of the year, my vegetables seemed to have bolted and sent up long stalks of tiny yellow flowers overnight, contrasting brilliantly with the bright blue winter solstice sky.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and focus, looks fab against that beautiful blue sky.
December 22nd, 2020  
Jo
The yellow flowers look beautiful against the bright blue sky.
December 22nd, 2020  
Babs ace
Looks beautiful against the blue sky.
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise