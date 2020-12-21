Sign up
127 / 365
Winter Solstice
As if they knew today was the shortest day of the year, my vegetables seemed to have bolted and sent up long stalks of tiny yellow flowers overnight, contrasting brilliantly with the bright blue winter solstice sky.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
3
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
127
photos
57
followers
45
following
34% complete
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
21st December 2020 10:37am
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
backyard
,
garden
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and focus, looks fab against that beautiful blue sky.
December 22nd, 2020
Jo
The yellow flowers look beautiful against the bright blue sky.
December 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
Looks beautiful against the blue sky.
December 22nd, 2020
