128 / 365
Lights
The grass never looks better than when it's all lit up like this in the morning just after sunrise.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
3
1
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
128
photos
58
followers
45
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
22nd December 2020 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
grass
,
bright
,
dew
GaryW
This is beautiful!
December 23rd, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice sparkly capture
December 23rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and great bokeh.
December 23rd, 2020
