129 / 365
Glory
It's the eve of Christmas eve, and I went for a walk with my daughter during a break from cookie and cake baking. We were rewarded with this vibrant purple beauty.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
129
photos
58
followers
45
following
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
2
365
NIKON D60
23rd December 2020 2:48pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
morning glory
