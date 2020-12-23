Previous
Glory by sherimiya
129 / 365

Glory

It's the eve of Christmas eve, and I went for a walk with my daughter during a break from cookie and cake baking. We were rewarded with this vibrant purple beauty.
23rd December 2020

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
35% complete

