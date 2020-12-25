Previous
Light by sherimiya
131 / 365

Light

Our Christmas tree, radiating light and joy on this blessed day.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

sheri

@sherimiya
marlboromaam ace
How beautiful!
December 26th, 2020  
Benno
what a beautiful abstract rendition - Merry Christmas to you!
December 26th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice light show - Merry Christmas
December 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh very clever, love it. fav.

I am on catch up now the festivities are over, hope you had a wonderful Christmas.
December 26th, 2020  
Bill
That is really cool. Love the light show.
December 26th, 2020  
