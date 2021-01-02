Previous
Sharp
Sharp

This is me trying to keep the important points in focus moving forward from here on.

Did you make any resolutions for 2021?
Ricksnap ace
Excellent shot - like curved multicoloured pencils - and dof
January 2nd, 2021  
