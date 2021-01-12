Sign up
149 / 365
Above
This succulent sends shoots extending above and beyond the parent plant, much like the way we try to send our kids out into the world to rise up to their utmost potential.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
3
2
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
149
photos
67
followers
47
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
12th January 2021 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
backyard
,
succulent
marlboromaam
ace
Excellent! Love the touch of red on the tips.
January 13th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Great focus and Dof!
January 13th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow- great macro
January 13th, 2021
