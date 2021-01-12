Previous
This succulent sends shoots extending above and beyond the parent plant, much like the way we try to send our kids out into the world to rise up to their utmost potential.
sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
marlboromaam ace
Excellent! Love the touch of red on the tips.
January 13th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Great focus and Dof!
January 13th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow- great macro
January 13th, 2021  
