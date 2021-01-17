Sign up
Foam
Today felt like summer, with clear blue skies and warm temps. We decided to enjoy some time at the beach; an unexpectedly nice January diversion.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
1
0
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
154
photos
67
followers
46
following
42% complete
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
17th January 2021 9:35am
Tags
sky
,
water
,
sea
,
coast
,
beach
,
ocean
,
wave
,
rock
,
foam
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful way to spend a day inJanuary. Love those blues
January 18th, 2021
