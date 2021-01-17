Previous
Next
Foam by sherimiya
154 / 365

Foam

Today felt like summer, with clear blue skies and warm temps. We decided to enjoy some time at the beach; an unexpectedly nice January diversion.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a wonderful way to spend a day inJanuary. Love those blues
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise